Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Light Catholic Community
19680 Cypress View Drive
Fort Myers, FL
Martha E. Cantwell


1928 - 2019
Martha E. Cantwell Obituary
Martha E. Cantwell

Fort Myers - Martha E. Cantwell, 91, of Fort Myers FL passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Braintree, MA she had been a resident of Florida since 1990. Martha was born July 16, 1928 in Boston, MA a daughter of the late Eugene P. and Martha E. (Browne) Canney.

She worked as an operator for New England Telephone and Telegraph Company for many years before retiring. Martha enjoyed watching and playing tennis and loved doing ceramics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Cantwell in 2010; sister, Mary Catherine; and brothers, Eugene P., Joseph T. Francis P., Robert E. and John M. Canney.

Survivors include her sisters, Margaret M. Pierce of W. Dennis, MA, Kathleen T. (Filomeno) Arredondo of Lynnwood, WA; sister-in-law's, Carole Canney of Vero Beach, FL and Lorraine Canney of W. Dennis, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews; and several Godchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community, 19680 Cypress View Drive., Fort Myers, FL 33967. Burial will be held in W. Roxbury, MA.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press on July 23, 2019
