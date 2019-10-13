|
|
Martha Gibson
Martha Graves Gibson passed away in St. Augustine, FL on October 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Lebanon, KY to Leslie and Blanche Graves on January 4, 1931. She married at the age of 16 to Romulus "Hoot" Gibson and immediately started their family. Seven children were born in Kentucky and the family moved to Fort Myers in 1959 for Hoot to start work at the Fort Myers News Press. Two additional children were born in Fort Myers and then Martha started working at the Fort Myers News Press as a proofreader/printer and retired after 32 years in 1993. She simultaneously worked as a Lee County school bus driver and became a special needs bus driver and retired after 20 years. She also worked weekends for a telephone answering service for 2 years. After all 9 children graduated from high school, Martha received her GED in 1984. When she retired, she did a little traveling before realizing that this was not what she was meant to do. Family was most important to her, so instead of retiring, she cared for 3 grandchildren, 2 of them as infants. She was an amazing woman, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend. Anyone who knew her walked away with lessons of life that will carry them through their lifetime.
She is loved and cherished by her large family: her husband Romulus "Hoot" Gibson, passed way in 1991; her daughters, Susan G. Stone, Martha G. (Jim) Whitten, Mary G. Sharp, Ruth G. Mahn all of Fort Myers, and Jane G. (Darryl) Lloyd of St. Augustine; her sons, Robert (Bobby) Gibson passed away in 2009, John (Wendy) Gibson passed away in 2018, Tom Gibson passed away in 2017 and the youngest Joseph Gibson of Fort Myers; 13 grandchildren, Bethany, Thomas (Krystal), Eric (passed away in 1979), Anna, Adam, Matthew, Caity, Jake, Casey, Samantha, Joe (Stella), Raleigh and Natalie; 5 great grandchildren, Kryslyn, Brooklyn, Braylen, Leah and Jaxon; brother-in-law Tommie (Verna) Gibson of North Fort Myers, sister-in-law Betty Ella Zahler of Campbellsville, KY; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and her dear friend Bob Scott.
A private family service will be held at Fort Myers Memorial Garden with Pastor George McCracken officiating and her nephew Buddy Humkey speaking. Please join the family for a casual "Celebration of Martha's life" to be held at the Casa Del Lago Clubhouse, 7551 Sika Deer Way, Fort Myers on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2PM -5PM.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 13, 2019