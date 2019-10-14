Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Martha Jo Siders


1943 - 2019
MARTHA JO SIDERS

Fort Myers - Martha Jo Siders, 75, of Fort Myers passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard W. Siders; her son, Bruce (Rebecca) Siders; her daughter, Amelia Siders and 2 two granddaughters: Katherine and Elizabeth. Services will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in her name to the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation 3333 Sanibel Captiva Rd. Sanibel, FL 33957 would be appreciated. Call Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park for information (239) 334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
