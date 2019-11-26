|
Martha "Molly" Michelle Meffert Beardsworth
Ocala/Estero - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Martha "Molly" Michelle Meffert Beardsworth, 73, of Ocala and Estero, Florida. She died Thursday, November 21 at 7pm due to cardiac complications at NCH and was surrounded by friends and family.
Molly possessed a social, and aesthetic refinement that left an indelible imprint on the lives she encountered in her professional and personal endeavors.
Molly was an accomplished Real Estate Broker in Ocala and an Agent in Bonita Springs. Additionally, she became a USTA Tennis Professional where she taught adults, and children in the Sanibel, Fort Myers area. She became Shadow Wood Country Clubs' first Director of Tennis.
Upon her retirement, she became a United States Coast Guard Licensed Captain, and with her partner Russ Achzet, they navigated the seas on their Nordhavn Trawler with their cat MYC and conquered "Americas Great Loop", explored the Maine region in the Summer, various remote islands in the Bahamas to include the Exumas during the winter. She was Scuba Certified and dove the "Ocean Blue Hole", swam with sharks at Compass Key, enjoyed making friends from all over, enjoyed great wine, and many sunsets. Her adventurous and competitive spirit led her to embark upon "The 2017 Great Race" where they won "Stage 8 leg of the Rookie Class" due to her navigational skills.
She recently became an accomplished Artist, with several of her pieces being exhibited Statewide after having received awards from the Florida Watercolor Society. The nature of her work varied, but almost always involved her fascination with the subtleties of textures, and unlimited possibilities in the art world.
She is survived by her children Stephanie and Daniel Aylward, her grandsons Billy, and Bryce Aylward, and two great grandchildren Ryan and Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lucille Vogt Meffert, and her father John Meffert Sr, and her brother John Meffert Jr.
Funeral arrangements will be private. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3pm - 6pm at the Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial.
In lieu of flowers and memorial gifts, the family would like you to direct contributions to the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019