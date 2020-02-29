|
|
Martin Jay Pokedoff
Fort Myers - February 18, 2020; of Ft. Myers, FL; beloved husband of Esther (nee Buckstein); loving father of Mark Pokedoff (Dina) and Robin Pokedoff; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Brandon, Leo, Joseph, Benjamin and Ava. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Monday, March 9, 2020, 11:00AM precisely, at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, W-150 Route 4 East, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Dina and Mark Pokedoff. A memorial service will take place in Sanibel, FL sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Bat Yam of the Islands, Sanibel, FL. (www.batyam.org). Arr. By Joseph Levine & Sons (www.levinefuneral.com).
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 5, 2020