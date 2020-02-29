Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
View Map

Martin Jay Pokedoff


1931 - 2020
Martin Jay Pokedoff Obituary
Martin Jay Pokedoff

Fort Myers - February 18, 2020; of Ft. Myers, FL; beloved husband of Esther (nee Buckstein); loving father of Mark Pokedoff (Dina) and Robin Pokedoff; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Brandon, Leo, Joseph, Benjamin and Ava. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Monday, March 9, 2020, 11:00AM precisely, at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, W-150 Route 4 East, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Dina and Mark Pokedoff. A memorial service will take place in Sanibel, FL sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Bat Yam of the Islands, Sanibel, FL. (www.batyam.org). Arr. By Joseph Levine & Sons (www.levinefuneral.com).
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 5, 2020
