Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Sekreta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin S. Sekreta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin S. Sekreta Obituary
Martin S. Sekreta

Fort Myers - Martin S. Sekreta of Fort Myers, FL formerly from Malverne, NY,died peacefully on March 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Ann and survived by his children, Katherine (Bill) Martin, James Sekreta, Carole (George) Oulundsen and Marie (Eric) Jensen and one brother, Joseph. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Claudia, Claire, Martin, Ted, Elizabeth, Owen and Benjamin. Martin spent 42 years on the floor of the NYSE until his retirement in 1986 and was an avid golfer ever since. He was a member at the Cypress Lake CC and the Malverne Golf Association. He was a parishioner of The Church of the Resurrection of the Lord. Christian services TBA.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -