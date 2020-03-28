|
|
Martin S. Sekreta
Fort Myers - Martin S. Sekreta of Fort Myers, FL formerly from Malverne, NY,died peacefully on March 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Ann and survived by his children, Katherine (Bill) Martin, James Sekreta, Carole (George) Oulundsen and Marie (Eric) Jensen and one brother, Joseph. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Claudia, Claire, Martin, Ted, Elizabeth, Owen and Benjamin. Martin spent 42 years on the floor of the NYSE until his retirement in 1986 and was an avid golfer ever since. He was a member at the Cypress Lake CC and the Malverne Golf Association. He was a parishioner of The Church of the Resurrection of the Lord. Christian services TBA.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020