MARVIN "SONNY" ETHERIDGE
Matlacha - Marvin Davis Etheridge Jr., age 81, of Matlacha, Florida passed away on March 29, 2019. Marvin "Sonny" Etheridge was born on November 3, 1937 in Wilson, NC to Marvin D. Etheridge, Sr. and Senna Mae Barnes Etheridge.
He graduated from Charles L. Coone High School and enlisted in the US Army where he learned to speak Russian while attending language school in Monterey, California. He then graduated from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) with a degree in biology and later earned a Masters in biology from East Carolina University.
Sonny married Clara Suggs on May 31, 1959 and together they raised their family in Georgia and Florida. He spent the last 49 years in his favorite place, his little bit of paradise, Matlacha.
Sonny was a biology teacher and media specialist at Cypress Lake High School and started the media science program while teaching at Mariner High School from which he retired in 1995.
He was a man of great faith and was a long time member of both the First Baptist Church of St James City and the First Baptist Church of Pine Island, serving as deacons at both. He was a very dedicated and spirited Sunday school teacher.
Curious, strong-willed, independent, capable of building anything and talking to anyone, especially his beloved dogs- Sonny was a man of deep integrity, intellect and humanity.
Sonny was successful in many roles throughout his life but one of his favorites was that of being a grandfather to his six grandchildren. He had a unique ability to creatively engage with each of them, providing hours of fun and many lasting memories.
Sonny is survived by his loving wife, Clara; son, Jeffery Etheridge and wife, Lisa of Tallahassee; daughter, Laurie Etheridge and husband Jason Turner of San Rafael, CA; son, Scott Etheridge and wife, Bonnie of Cape Coral; his brother, William J. Etheridge and his wife, Barbe of Manassas, VA; his sister in law Esther Daphene Suggs of Tabor City, NC; brother in-law Robert Candler and his wife Catherine of Spartanburg, SC; several cousins and his precious grandchildren: Rachael Etheridge, Evan Etheridge, Natalie Etheridge, Sydney Etheridge, Mitchell Etheridge and Harrison Turner.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 pm at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1630 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral Florida, 33991 with Funeral Services at 2:00 pm, Pastor Larry Jinks, officiating. Entombment will follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hope Hospice www.donate.hopehcs.org or mailed to: Development Office, Hope Hospice 9470 HealthPark Circle Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 3, 2019