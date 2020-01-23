|
|
Marvin Joseph Ballantine
Marvin Joseph Ballantine, 85, died peacefully at home in Hiawassee, Georgia on January 21, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on March 5, 1934, in Dow City, Iowa, the fourth of six children born to Fred and Dena. As a young man he formed his strong, determined work ethic while gaining multi-faceted skills working at the family's Maytag appliance store, drive-in theater and skating rink, and for Skelgas.
In 1960, Marvin, wife Ardene, and daughter Deborah moved from Denison, Iowa to Ft. Myers, Florida, and in 1963, his daughter Barbara was born. Marvin and his brother, Don, founded Ballantine Masonry Inc., and with their brother Dick, did concrete and blockwork for hundreds of homes throughout Lee County, many of which are in the Sanibel, Whiskey Creek, and McGregor Boulevard areas. His company built Tanglewood subdivision's wall that runs along McGregor Boulevard.
Marvin loved fast cars. He and his brothers, Dick and Merle, built dragsters and funny cars and raced throughout Florida in the 1960s and early 1970s. Racing legend Don Garlits designed a frame for their rear engine dragster, and in 2013, the Ballantine Brothers were inducted into the Miami Hollywood Speedway Park Hall of Fame.
In 1979, Marvin and wife Carla relocated from Ft. Myers, Florida to the beautiful North Georgia Mountains. Over the decades, they explored North America by motorhome before they settled in Tucson, Arizona, and eventually moved back to North Georgia.
Marvin is fondly remembered for his relentless ambition, witty humor, super story-telling abilities, and being a great advisor to the lucky people in his life.
Marvin is survived by wife Carla; daughters Deborah Helton (Gary) and Barbara McMurray (Darin); three step-daughters; grandsons Sean Helton (Julie) and Matthew McMurray; brother Merle (Eleanor); sister in-law Ann; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Dena; brothers Dick, Bill ( Dorothy) and Don ( Dona), and sister Faye ( Dale).
Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 10888 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075, or HomesteadHospice.com.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020