St Cecilia's Catholic Church
5632 Sunrise Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Community
5632 Sunrise Drive
Fort Myers, FL
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery (Chapel)
11411 NW 25th St
Doral, FL
Mary A. (Callahan) Greco Obituary
Mary A. (Callahan) Greco

Franklin, NJ - Mary A. (Callahan) Greco

Born January 27, 1921 in Franklin, NJ; died April 14, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. She was 98 years old and is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Greco & family friend, Gerri. There will be a funeral mass at 10 am on May 8th in St. Cecilia Catholic Community, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919.

Her ashes will be laid to rest with her late husband, Joseph G. Greco at 1pm on May 17, 2019 in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery (Chapel) 11411 NW 25th St, Doral, FL.
Published in The News-Press from May 4 to May 5, 2019
