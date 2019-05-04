|
Mary A. (Callahan) Greco
Franklin, NJ - Mary A. (Callahan) Greco
Born January 27, 1921 in Franklin, NJ; died April 14, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. She was 98 years old and is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Greco & family friend, Gerri. There will be a funeral mass at 10 am on May 8th in St. Cecilia Catholic Community, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Her ashes will be laid to rest with her late husband, Joseph G. Greco at 1pm on May 17, 2019 in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery (Chapel) 11411 NW 25th St, Doral, FL.
Published in The News-Press from May 4 to May 5, 2019