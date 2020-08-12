Mary "Boots" Adams
Cape Coral - Mary "Boots" Adams, 84, of Cape Coral Florida died Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Macon, GA in 1935 to Nelson and Phalba Parker. She met the love of her life, Don, at North Georgia Military College as he was walking down the steps on his hands (he was a gymnast). It was love at first sight. They were married in 1958 in Columbus Georgia. Shortly after they were married she traveled with Don to Germany where he was stationed in the army. She gave birth to their first child while there. They returned to the states and completed their family with the birth of three more children. They resided briefly in Asheville, North Carolina and then moved to Florida where she spent the remainder of her years. She worked several years in the banking industry and then worked at South Dade High School as an attendance secretary. She chose this position to be close to her children who attended the same school. (They could NEVER get away with anything). Boots loved to talk and never met a stranger. She spent many hours playing bridge with friends hoping to come in high and avoid coming in low. She also enjoyed her boat club and all their excursions. Never did a year go by that she didn't head to the casino hoping to hit the jackpot on the penny slots. She loved her four legged furry friends. She had many dogs over the years but got extremely attached once she became an empty nester. However, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. Many memories were made at their family cottage in Lake Placid, Florida where she loved to cook her southern meals for the entire group. Christmas was always a very special time for her and she loved to go all out. It was her most favorite time of year. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015. Survivors include her children Cindy Gordon (Mark) of Palm Bay, Fl, Don Adams Jr. (Donna) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl, Mandy Steppe (Dennis) of Rabun Gap, GA, and Debbie Leith (Jeff) of Cape Coral, Fl, grandchildren, Andrew Gordon, Brian Gordon, Lyndsay King, Kevin Gordon, Connor Leith, Camryn Leith, Tanner Adams, great grandchildren Carter King, Cody King, Brianna Gordon, Braiden Gordon, Colton Gordon, Brooklyn Gordon, and her beloved dog HoBo. An open house celebration will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10am to 1PM at Boot's home. This will be an indoor/outdoor Covid friendly celebration. Masks will be provided. Please visit Boot's online tribute at www.fullermetz.com
to share a memory or condolence. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice.