Mary Ann McLaughlin
McLaughlin, Mary Ann (nee) Mack age 84 a longtime resident of Bay Head, NJ, Fort Myers, FL, and Glen Ridge, NJ entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Martin McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Mark McLaughlin, Maura Colleary and her husband Rob, and Martin McLaughlin and his wife Stephanie. Loving grandmother of Sean, Mia, Brian, Erin, Thomas, Dylan, and Madeleine. She is survived by her dear sister Susan Magee and her husband Charles as well as her sister-in-law Cindy Mack. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Whitty and her brother Lambert "Bus" Mack. Mary Ann's wit, kindness, and smile will always be cherished by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, additional family members and friends. After attending St. Vincent's School of Nursing, Mary Ann embarked on a 39 year nursing career at St. Vincent's Hospital, where she was on the frontline throughout the NYC AIDS epidemic. Services for Mary Ann were held in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to The Florida Repertory Theatre, 2267 Bay St., Fort Myers, FL 33901 are appreciated by the family. Visit Mary Ann's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
