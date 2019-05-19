Mary Ann Ritter (Phillips)



Fort Myers - Nov. 4th, 1932- May 14th, 2019. Mary Ann passed peacefully in her sleep on May 14th, 2019, finally at rest from her many trials from a stroke six months after losing her husband, Bill in 1996.



She was born and raised in Conneaut, Ohio along with sister Peggy (Taylor) by parents Archie and Evelyn Phillips. She was an honor student and clarinet player for the Conneaut Trojan Marching Band graduating in 1950, and continued her love of music, and was awarded first chair the next year as a freshman for Kent State Golden Flashes.



Married in 1952 to William H. Ritter of Ashtabula, Ohio, at West Point, N.Y. and then dotting the country at every artillery base, she raised six children. Kathleen Ann Robinson (deceased), Daniel William Ritter (N.C.), James Phillips Ritter (Sebring), Peggy Helen Hill (OK), Willam H.Ritter III. (Punta Gorda), and Mary Theresa Potts (Ft.Myers).



She cherished her time with eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and was anticipating a tenth later this year.



In 1978 she found a place at the Yana Group where she was a lifeline to many. She remained faithful to this commitment until her death.



After recovering from the stroke and loss of her partner and her early love of animals led her to start the Therapy Dog, Inc. at Lee Memorial in 1998 and gave her a renewed meaning for life.



She felt she needed to share the calming effect dogs have with patients. Her love of Jesus and candid, soothing heart was also present at each therapy visit.



Her spirituality was her strength and it showed during her many years as a lector at her second home at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church.



She was helped at home by many in her neighborhood, especially Carmen Hyde, Priscilla Ahlert and best friend Mary O' Bryan.



Funeral Mass to take place Friday, May 24th at the 10 AM at St.Cecelia's Church in Ft. Myers with Reception to follow at Edison Restaurant at 3583 McGregor Blvd., Ft.Myers.



Donations in lieu of flowers to Gulf Coast Humane Society, 2010 Arcadia St., Ft. Myers, FL 33916. Published in The News-Press on May 19, 2019