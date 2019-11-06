|
|
Mary Ann Saegebarth
Fort Myers - Mary Ann Saegebarth, age 89, formerly of Sanibel and Wilmington, DE, passed away on November 3, 2019 (just 9 days before her 90th birthday) at Shellpoint Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Florida. Mary Ann was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born Mary Ann Douglass in Los Angeles, California on November 12, 1929 to Harriet and Ralph Douglass. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1951 with a history major. After college, she taught 3rd grade in Oakland. In March, 1952, she was set up on a blind date with Klaus Arthur Saegebarth who was from Berkeley. They actually attended the same junior high school when Mary Ann lived in Berkeley as well.
Mary Ann married Klaus on June 27, 1953 in Reno, Nevada. They quickly moved to Seattle where Klaus was enrolled in the PhD program for Organic Chemistry which he obtained in 1957. In Seattle, two children were born, Eric in 1955 and Katherine in 1956. The family then moved to Wilmington, Delaware where Klaus was hired as a chemist at the E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company. Klaus spent his entire career at DuPont (1957 to 1992) and retired as a Vice President of Research and Development. A third child, Margaret, followed in 1961. Mary Ann was a homemaker and supported her husband with his career. She also was an active volunteer at local hospitals and various museums.
Mary Ann and Klaus discovered Sanibel Island in the late 1970s and quickly established a second home there. In 2007, they moved there full time. Mary Ann enjoyed shelling and was an avid bird watcher. She was also an active member of her church. They also loved to travel with visits to the Holy Land, Australia and three African safaris among their favorites. They enjoyed their retirement together. They were married 60 years until Klaus passed away in 2014.
Mary Ann is survived by three children, Eric and his wife Libby (of Apopka, Florida), Kathy and her husband, Steven (of Acton, Massachusetts), and Meg and her husband, Steve (of New York City); five grandchildren (Adam, 37, Alessandra, 33, Laura 32, Christopher, 29 and Alexa, 14); and five great-grandchildren (Lily, 11, Charlotte, 9, Walter, 7, Asa, 3 and Brooks, 1). She is also survived by her sister, Sue Douglass from Albany, California and her two daughters.
A memorial will be held at Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ, 2050 Periwinkle Way on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Nevada at Reno to the Klaus & Mary Ann Saegebarth Endowed Scholarship. Checks should be made out to University of Nevada, Reno Foundation; addressed to Financial Services and Records, University of Nevada, Reno, Mail Stop 162, Reno, NV 89557-0162.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019