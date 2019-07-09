Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Hope Hospice
2430 Diplomat Pkwy. E
Cape Coral, FL
Mary Anne (Pacious) Stasiak


1954 - 2019
Mary Anne (Pacious) Stasiak Obituary
Mary Anne (Pacious) Stasiak

Fort Myers - Mary Anne (Pacious) Stasiak, 65, passed away on June 11, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, after a brief illness. She was a resident of Fort Myers, Florida.

Born on May 23, 1954 in Boston, MA, she was raised in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of Edward J. Pacious, M.D. and Anne Connolly Pacious, M.D. Mary Anne graduated from Trinity College in DC and earned a Masters in Health Administration from Duke University She worked at Fairfax Hospital in Virginia before relocating to Fort Myers in 1996 to begin a teaching career. She taught middle school for the Lee County School District for many years and retired in 2018.

Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia, and her granddaughter, Lauren Swanson-Carter.

She is survived by her husband, Chris, and her children: Caitlin Holt, Courtney Holt and Lynanne Lowry. She is also survived by ten siblings: Shaun Pacious (Patricia), Mark Pacious (MaryAlice), Brian Pacious, M.D. (Cheryl), Kevin Pacious (Margaret), Kathleen Gilbert (Jeff), Daniel Pacious, Christopher Pacious (Kate), Patrick Pacious (Annie), Edward Pacious (Kimberly), and James Pacious (Trish).

Mary Anne loved literature, traveling with Chris and spending time with her knitting group. She was an avid dog rescuer and volunteered with Colonel Potter Cairn Rescue Network for many years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy. E, Cape Coral, FL 33903

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org
Published in The News-Press on July 9, 2019
