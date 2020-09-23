Mary E. Giuffrida



Mary E. Giuffrida entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was 88 years old.



Mary was born in Norwood, NJ on November 24, 1931 to the late Joseph A. and Mary (Martini) Cerbasi. She moved to Cape Coral, FL in October 1973.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and sisters, and her oldest daughter Bernadette Giuffrida. She is survived by her daughters Yvonne (Michael) Arrigo and



Andrea (Joseph) Gugliuzza, brother George Cerbasi, Sr., sister Marilyn Rouvrais, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A sincere thank you to all the nurses, CNAs, and staff at Hawthorn Village of Sarasota for their compassionate care of Mary over the last 3 years.









