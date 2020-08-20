1/1
Mary Eileen (Shay) Kyle
Mary Eileen Kyle (Shay)

Milton, MA - Mary Eileen Kyle (Shay) of Milton, MA, died on August 16, 2020 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Mary spent her early years in Chatham, NJ and married William G. Kyle in 1955. They held residences in Florham Park, NJ, Kennebunkport, ME, Sanibel, FL and Fort Myers, FL. In 2018 Mary moved to Fuller Village in Milton after her husband Bill of 62 years passed away.

While raising a family, Mary was a Merchandise Manager at B. Altman & Co., in Short Hills, NJ. During her retirement years, Mary and Bill operated a bed and breakfast inn called the Kylemere House in Kennebunkport. Wherever Mary resided, she was involved in her community. Mary chaired the Red Cross Drive in Florham Park, she was active in civic affairs and later she was the President of the Homeowners Association in Fort Myers, a Eucharist Minister for Saint Cecilia's Catholic Church in Fort Myers and board member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. In addition, Mary was a Den mother, a Girl Scout leader and served on the Board of Trustees for her sons' school, Trinity Pawling.

Mary leaves behind her sister, Joan Cullen (Shay) of Fort Myers, FL, her children, Kimberly Cavanaugh (Francis), Foxborough, MA, Kevin Kyle (Shelia), Doylestown, PA and Kenneth Kyle (Jill), Auburn, NH and her beloved grandchildren, Mary Pat Cavanaugh of IL, Margaret Cavanaugh (Mathew Colombini), and Heather Cavanaugh of MA, Laura Fash (Mathew Fash), Daniel Kyle and John Kyle of PA and Ian Kyle of NH.

Mary enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining and she was an avid bridge player. She will be missed by many friends near and far. Mary's thoughts on life: I try to realize contentment is not fulfillment of what I want, but the realization of how much I already have, the best gifts are the people who love us.

A Funeral Mass for Mary will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
