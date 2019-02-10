Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Baxter


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Frances Baxter Obituary
Mary Frances Baxter

Alva - Mary Frances Baxter, born April 30, 1942 in Watertown, New York, passed on February 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Sauers. Mary is survived by her loving husband Charles Daniel Baxter, daughter, Kim Sauers Avery (Jack); stepchildren, Sue Drake (Chris), Ron Baxter, Don Baxter, and eight grandchildren. Please make donations in Mary's honor at Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908 or online at Hopehcs.org.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.