|
|
Mary Frances Baxter
Alva - Mary Frances Baxter, born April 30, 1942 in Watertown, New York, passed on February 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Sauers. Mary is survived by her loving husband Charles Daniel Baxter, daughter, Kim Sauers Avery (Jack); stepchildren, Sue Drake (Chris), Ron Baxter, Don Baxter, and eight grandchildren. Please make donations in Mary's honor at Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908 or online at Hopehcs.org.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 10, 2019