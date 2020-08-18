Mary Frances Springer Burton



Mary Frances Springer Burton passed on August 14th, 2020.



She is survived by her husband of 46 years Douglass; her mother-in-law Lila; her children Shane, Grant, Jp, Harry, and her only daughter Anngella; her siblings Pat and Paul; and her grandchildren Cody, Mason, Madison, Lila, with another precious unborn grand baby on the way.



Mary Frances was born in Fort Myers, Florida on July 1, 1952 to Mary and Harry Springer. She graduated from Cypress Lake High School and Edison College. She then attended Rollins College and Florida State University. She lived a blessed and wonderful life. She began singing at the age of 5 and she displayed her God given talents in local beauty pageants as she sang and danced throughout her childhood. In addition she taught dance for over 30 years at her own dance studio. Together with her husband Doug they welcomed 5 rambunctious children into their home and raised them to be successful, loving adults.



Mary Frances was an amazing mother, devout wife, and the best friend anyone could ever ask for. She was a member of St. Frances Church for her entire life where she performed the roles of cantor and music director. Above all she was a devout Catholic. She had a voice of an angel! So much so, she was requested and sang at numerous weddings and funerals over the years.



She loved her family more than life itself and no matter how many times you told her you love her she would always say, "I love you more babe...."



A funeral service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church at 10 am on Saturday August 22, 2020.Everyone MUST wear a mask to attend. Wake will be held for family only Friday evening at memorial gardens from 5-7.









