Mary Jo BrockingtonCape Coral - Mary Jo Brockington 87 years of Cape Coral, FL, died Saturday September 5, 2020 in Palm View Memory Care at Gulf Coast Village, Cape Coral, FL. She was the daughter of Robert and Naomi Brockington, also of Cape Coral, and the granddaughter of Jamie and Josephine Prim of Brunswick, GA.who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Robert Brockington, Jr. of Miami, FL. She was born in Savannah, GA., and lived in Norfolk, VA., Richmond, VA., and Jacksonville, FL., prior to moving to Cape Coral in 1969. She graduated from St. Vincent DePaul Hospital Nursing School in Norfolk, VA., with an RN degree in 1954. She worked in hospitals in Norfolk, Richmond, Jacksonville, and Ft. Myers for many years. She was a talented artist and doll enthusiast. She designed and made original dolls and doll clothing. She also repaired dolls and made miniature dolls, doll houses and displays. She was a cat lover her whole life. She was a member of Cape Coral First United Methodist Church.Surviving is brother James Brockington and his wife Catherine of Allentown, PA, niece Julie wife of Spero Kramedas and their children Kathryn and Christopher of Hockessin, DE and niece Emily wife of David Nosal and their children Nicole and Grace of Macungie, PA. Also surviving is a cousin, Philip Prim, of Austin Texas.Burial will be in Brunswick, GA. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, Brunswick, GA. Arrangements in Cape Coral by Fuller Metz funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E.,Cape Coral, FL., 33909 or Palmview Memory Care at Gulf Coast Village, 1433 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL.,33991 or Cape Coral First United Methodist Church, 4118 Coronado Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL.,33909.