Mary Joan McMahon
North Fort Myers - Mary Joan McMahon passed away peacefully on the morning of December 31, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL at 86 years of age. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama to parents, Frank and Martha Hunter. Joan was the devoted wife of the late LCDR Marvin R McMahon, Jr., USN Ret. She was a loving mother to her children, serving faithfully in her role as a military wife and homemaker. She was a great support to her family during her husband's military service and career working for the government. Joan and her husband became interested in boating and purchased a yacht on which they traveled up and down the inter-coastal waters and visited the islands for 5 weeks. They lived in Fort Myers, FL and joined the Royal Palm Yacht Club. Sometime after, they sold their yacht and traveled all around the world.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Marvin in 2017, as well as her son, David McMahon. She will be dearly missed by her son, Michael (Deb) McMahon and daughter, Debra (Bill) Fitchett, as well as 2 grandchildren, Billy John and Caroline Joan.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30AM, followed by a reception at Fuller Metz Funeral Home in Cape Coral. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020