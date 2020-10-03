Mary Lorena (Rene) Walker Garner



Mary Lorena (Rene) Walker Garner, (June 12, 1917 to September 18, 2020) was born in Ada, Oklahoma. She married Raymond E. Taylor while she was in training to become a Registered Nurse and he was in training to become an Army Pilot. They met and married in San Antonio, Texas. Following his death in 1944, Rene moved to Houston where she worked as a nurse in several area hospitals and in private duty. In 1949, she married Cordell L. Garner. Over the years, Rene and Cordell had three daughters, the eldest from her first marriage. Some of the



happiest years of Rene's life were spent in Ft. Myers, where the couple met and became close friends with Mina and Wallace Tinsley. For years, as next-door neighbors, they had cocktails each evening, traveled together, and Mina introduced Rene to antique collecting and The Collectors' Club, which they enjoyed for years. The last four years of her life, Rene lived with her daughter in Dallas, Texas following a serious head injury resulting in language and mobility limitations. Rene is survived by daughters Susan Fleming of Dallas, Texas; Carol Burges of Thomasville, Georgia, and Vicki Pelle (Steve) in Ft. Myers, Florida, five grandsons, and five greatgrandchildren. No service is planned at this time.









