1/1
Mary Lorena Walker (Rene) Garner
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lorena (Rene) Walker Garner

Mary Lorena (Rene) Walker Garner, (June 12, 1917 to September 18, 2020) was born in Ada, Oklahoma. She married Raymond E. Taylor while she was in training to become a Registered Nurse and he was in training to become an Army Pilot. They met and married in San Antonio, Texas. Following his death in 1944, Rene moved to Houston where she worked as a nurse in several area hospitals and in private duty. In 1949, she married Cordell L. Garner. Over the years, Rene and Cordell had three daughters, the eldest from her first marriage. Some of the

happiest years of Rene's life were spent in Ft. Myers, where the couple met and became close friends with Mina and Wallace Tinsley. For years, as next-door neighbors, they had cocktails each evening, traveled together, and Mina introduced Rene to antique collecting and The Collectors' Club, which they enjoyed for years. The last four years of her life, Rene lived with her daughter in Dallas, Texas following a serious head injury resulting in language and mobility limitations. Rene is survived by daughters Susan Fleming of Dallas, Texas; Carol Burges of Thomasville, Georgia, and Vicki Pelle (Steve) in Ft. Myers, Florida, five grandsons, and five greatgrandchildren. No service is planned at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The News-Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved