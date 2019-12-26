|
Mary M. Kendrick
Ft. Myers - Mary M. Kendrick of Ft. Myers passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Mary has lived in Ft. Myers since 1960. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, W.A Kendrick, two daughters and son-in-laws, six grandsons and their wives and three great grandsons. She was a loving and very dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. A private celebration of life service for Mary will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019