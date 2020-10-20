Mary Patricia O;Connell
Fort Myers - "Patsy" O'Connell , 84 of Fort Myers died after a long illness on October 15th 2020. She was born and raised in Pittston, PA. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a devout Catholic with a great sense of humor. She treasured her friendships and loved to spend time with her many close friends. She had a BS in nursing, was DON at Roosevelt Hospital in Edison,N.J. for most of her career. She retired to Fort Myers with her husband and worked at AHCA for several years. She volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem and at Lifeline Family Center. She was a member of the Moose and Irish American clubs.
She is survived by her sons Patrick O'Connell and wife Karen of Cape Coral, Michael O'Connell and wife Ursula of Fort Myers, Timothy O'Connell and his wife Mary and son Quinn of Greenwich, R.I. and grandson Michael P. O'Connell. She was preceded in death by husband Edward and son Jeffrey.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection located at 8121 Cypress Lake Dr. Fort Myers, Fl. 33919. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lifeline Family Center, 907 SE 5th Ave. Cape Coral, Fl. 33990. Donate online at LifelineFamilyCenter.org
.