MaryAnn Federman
1939 - 2020
MaryAnn Federman

Naples - MaryAnn Federman died peacefully in Naples, Florida on August 8, 2020. She was 80 years old and lived a full life. MaryAnn was born on September 17, 1939, in Akron, Ohio where she was raised. It was here she met her husband, Dr. Ray Federman. MaryAnn attended Akron University and worked at Akron City Hospital. She is survived by her four stepsons Steve, Stu, Doug, and Jon Federman and her twelve grandchildren. MaryAnn was very close to her Rita Griggs, her sister-in-law, and her nieces Shelly Risoli, Lisa Lauch, Bernadette Waterfield, and Mary Margaret Violante. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Griggs and her sister and brother-in-law Rita and Wesley Carlosh. During her life, MaryAnn had many hobbies. She enjoyed fishing, cycling, collecting antiques, and birdwatching. She moved to Florida later in life and played a lot of bocce ball with her friends. She will be buried in the Palm Royale Cemetery next to her beloved husband Ray. There will be a memorial service at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
