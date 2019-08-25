Resources
- - Matthew Gravina, beloved husband, father, son, brother, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on August 12.

Family was everything to Matt and he was head over heels in love with his wife Andrea and their two children, Graham 6 and Nora 4. He enthusiastically celebrated every holiday whether it was carving a pumpkin for each family member or wearing the coordinated family Christmas pajamas. His happiest days were spent on family outings, playing board games with the kids and on getaways with Andrea.

Matt grew up in Fort Myers and graduated from the University of Florida. He became a CPA and practiced forensic accounting for 10 years before he and Andrea moved their family to North Carolina to pursue their dream of opening a family-friendly brewpub. Creating King Canary Brewing, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, was a labor of love for Matt and Andrea. It reflects their shared passion for family, community and craft beer.

Matt had a gift for making those he loved laugh, and his family and friends will forever miss his contagious sense of humor, his passion for pursuing his dreams and his profound love of family and friends.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 25, 2019
