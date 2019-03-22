|
|
MATTHEW RYAN HARRIS
Fort Myers - On March 20, 2019 another life was taken too soon. Matt is at peace and at home in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Matthew was born on April 5, 1992 in Framingham, Massachusetts. Matt grew up in Berlin, Massachusetts before moving to Sanibel Island, Florida in 2005. Matt attended Berlin Elementary School, The Sanibel School, South Fort Myers High School, and graduated from Liahona Academy.
Matt is survived by his loving family; parents, Paul & Kathleen (Goulet) Harris, and his caring and supportive sister, Rebecca. Matt and Rebecca were always there for one another, through thick and thin. Matt also leaves behind his paternal grandmother, Dorothy Harris of West Springfield, Massachusetts, and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Rita Goulet of Framingham, Massachusetts. He is also survived by many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.
Matt worked as an Irrigation Technician for many years beside his dad for Affordable Island Irrigation, a family business in Sanibel. Matt was proud of this work and cherished working alongside and learning from his dad, who was his mentor, partner, and friend. Matt's big heart, huge smile, and sense of humor will be missed deeply.
Please join us for Matt's Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at the Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel. Please come and bring a story to share, some tears to shed, and hugs to give.
A funeral mass will take place at a later date in Massachusetts with family and friends. Burial will take place at the Paucatuck Cemetery in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019