Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Max Noel Sanz


1936 - 2019
Max Noel Sanz Obituary
Max Noel Sanz

Bonita Springs - Max Noel Sanz, 82 of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. Formerly of New Rochelle, NY he had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 2004. Max was born July 13, 1936 in Pau, France a son of the late Noel and Gemaine Sanz. Mr. Sanz served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He worked as a chef at the Plaza Hotel, The Sherry-Netherland and the Park Lane Hotel New York in New York City, NY before serving as general manager at Westchester Country Club and Metropolis Country Club. He was a member of Spanish Wells Country Club as well as Commanderie des Cordons Bleus and Societe Culinaire Philanthropique. Max was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, painting and music. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Iris (Steidinger) Sanz; loving children, Andre (Michele) Sanz of Somers, NY, Nicole Moncayo of Bedford Hills, NY; cherished grandchildren, Noah and Sam; and brother, Claude (Maureen) Sanz of Bridgeport, CT. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Henry Moncayo. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 20, 2019
