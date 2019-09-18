Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Parish
12171 Iona Road
Fort Myers, FL
Melva Hisrich


1942 - 2019
Melva Hisrich Obituary
Melva Hisrich

Fort Myers - Melva Hisrich, 77, passed away September 14th, 2019 at Health Park Hospital. She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana to Gladys Mitchell and Tom Drake. She lived in Eau Claire, WI for 33 years and has been in Fort Myers, FL for the past 18 years.

Melva and Joe were married in 1968 and celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on August 10th. Melva worked as a social worker for Eau Claire County for 27 years and was a leader in her local and state AFSCME union. She was a constant reader, avid member of the Democratic Party, active member of PEO Chapter B - Fort Myers, and a member of St. Columbkille Parish.

Melva was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Dave Mitchell. She is survived by her husband, Joe, daughters Mary (Scott) Jenkins, Kate (John) Juckem, sisters Gini Krahn, Sue (Bud) Magyar, and Linly Mitchell, grandchildren Jake, Andrew, Maggie, Lizzie, Joey, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Columbkille Parish, 12171 Iona Road in Fort Myers on Tuesday, September 24th at 11 am with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Melva suggested contributions to the , the Democratic Party, or St. Columbkille Parish. Arrangements by Hodges Kiser Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 18, 2019
