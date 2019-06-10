Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
North Ft. Myers - Melvin Brenner, of North Ft. Myers, Florida and Bridgewater, MA passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, at the age of 90. Devoted son of Joseph and Minnie (Stein) Brenner. Beloved husband of Marion (Rodman) of 70 wonderful years. Loving father of Ronald & (the late Jaqueline) & Linda Brenner, Stephen & Faye Brenner and Nancy & Gordon George. He was the cherished grandfather of Scott & Katie, David & Marie, Julie & Rob, Mark & Samantha, Todd & Christie, Kevin & Jenna, Kim & Cord, Eric & Karen, Lauren & Ryan, and the late Jason. Melvin was also the proud great-grandfather of Maisey, Roxana, Samantha, Tripp, Riley, Logan, Jacobi, Jacari and Jaelyn. Dear brother of late Marion Matzkin and survived by Rochelle Althouse & her husband Ron. A chapel service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on June 11 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance at the home of Ronald & Linda Brenner following the burial from 2-5pm and 7-9pm, continuing through Friday from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melvin's name may be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909.

"Family Owned" www.SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The News-Press on June 10, 2019
