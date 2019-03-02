|
Melvin Calvin Lathrop
Cape Coral - Melvin Calvin Lathrop (72) passed peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Hope Hospice House.
Melvin was born September 11, 1946 to Howard Lathrop and Marian (Torrey) Lathrop in Lancaster, NY. He attended Lancaster Central Schools, where he played drums for his high school marching band. In addition to his high school marching band, Melvin was the drummer for two local well-known bands, The Castaways and The Saints.
Melvin enlisted in the United States Army in 1966-1973. He served during Vietnam and was also stationed overseas in Korea and Germany. After his honorable discharge in 1973, Melvin began a career with the U.S. Post Office as a Mail Carrier, continuing on as a Manager.
Melvin enjoyed spending time with his Friends and Family. He enjoyed playing the Drums, Doo-Wop Music, Spending time at the Cape Coral VFW, Fishing, traveling and spending time with his Grand Children.
Melvin is survived by his Daughters Amy Lathrop Repp and Sherry (Juan Carlos) Corrada; Sons Brandon (Sydney) Lathrop and Marc (Paige) Lathrop. Grandchildren, Amanda Repp, Brittany (Andrew) Augustonovich, Luke Gallagher, Matthew Zielinski, Jonathan Zielinski, Rowan Lathrop and Alana Lathrop. Sisters MaryLou Lathrop Dunning and Shirley Lathrop Dennis. Brothers William (Lela) Lathrop and James Lathrop as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Howard Lathrop, mother Marian (Torrey) Lathrop, sister Helen Lathrop Frost and brother Robert Lathrop.
A special thank you to the staff at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres, FL for their loving care and support during his final days. The family extends their sincerest gratitude.
In keeping with the wishes of Melvin, there will be a private celebration of Life Luncheon to celebrate a Life lived to the Fullest and to share stories and memories of Melvin. At his request he will be buried at sea in an intimate ceremony for family and close friends at a later date.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 2, 2019