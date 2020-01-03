|
Melvin Lowell Lang
Fort Myers - Melvin Lowell Lang, 77, passed away peacefully on November 29, after a year-long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, of 36 years, three children, Tim Lang (Melinda), Todd Lang (Susan) and Michelle Grubb (Johnny), six precious grandchildren, Sage, Paden, Esme, Noah, Fynn and Oliver, and many extended family members and friends in Florida, Michigan, Colorado and California.
A Celebration of Life to honor Mel will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 4 pm at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Fort Myers. The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church Board of Human Care, The , or Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020