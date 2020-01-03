Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
3595 Broadway
Fort Myers, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Lowell Lang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Lowell Lang Obituary
Melvin Lowell Lang

Fort Myers - Melvin Lowell Lang, 77, passed away peacefully on November 29, after a year-long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, of 36 years, three children, Tim Lang (Melinda), Todd Lang (Susan) and Michelle Grubb (Johnny), six precious grandchildren, Sage, Paden, Esme, Noah, Fynn and Oliver, and many extended family members and friends in Florida, Michigan, Colorado and California.

A Celebration of Life to honor Mel will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 4 pm at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Fort Myers. The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church Board of Human Care, The , or Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now