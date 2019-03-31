|
Melvin "Tom" Maxey
Estero, Florida - Melvin Thomas Maxey, 85, of Estero, FL, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Formerly of Danville, IN, he had been an Estero resident since 1997. He was born May 23, 1933 in Ballard County, KY, the son of James Ervie and Suana (Hagood) Maxey.
After graduating from high school he entered the US Navy. Upon completion of his service he worked for McDonnell Douglas. He then joined the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an Electronics Technician and was employed in that position for over 35 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Estero serving in many capacities. A respected member of the Tahiti Village Retirement Community of Estero, he participated in many volunteer activities and lead Bible Studies and prayer groups. His devotion to family, friends, and neighbors as well as his quick wit, smile and attitude of service and devotion to his loving wife of 60 years will be remembered by all who knew him.
Mr. Maxey is survived by his loving children, Gerald Maxey of Mooresville, IN, Glenda (Barry) Erickson of Ft. Myers, FL and Jeffrey Maxey of Danville, IN; six cherished grandchildren; and one treasured great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Mary Louise (Valentine) Maxey; and his eight brothers.
Internment service will be held in June in Kentucky with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Gideons International, www.gideons.org or to Whisper Mountain Youth Ministries, www.whispermountain.org.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 31, 2019