Michael A. Holbrook
- - Michael A. Holbrook, age 73. March 15, 2019. Loving father of Sherri (Mike Sherry) Holbrook, and Kimberly (Trevor) Wisniewski. Dear grandfather of Meghan, Matthew, Emily, Rocco, and Luco. Brother of Maryanne Holbrook.
Memorial gathering at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, Michigan 248-348-1800, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Instate Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W 10 Mile Road, Novi, Michigan from 10:00 AM until time of memorial liturgy at 10:30 AM.
Memorial donations to Gleaners Community Food Bank - www.gcfb.org.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 19, 2019