MICHAEL ALBERT DESOUZA
Cape Coral - Michael Albert DeSouza, 74 of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on May 9, 2019. He was born on December 3, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to Albert and Arlene (nee: Berghauser) DeSouza. Mr. DeSouza is a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as an officer with the Cleveland Police Department, moving to Cape Coral in 1976 with the remainder of his career in industrial sales. He was a member of the American Legion Post 90. He is a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His enjoyments included a love of Harley Davidson Motorcycles, playing cards at the Cop Shop, softball, playing darts at Backstreet's, spending time with fellow veterans at the Legion, listening to Bob Seger. His family stated his favorite color is "Red, White & Blue !"
He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 33 years, Laurie DeSouza; children, Michelle (Michael Mangione) DeSouza of Cape Coral, Michael (Amy) DeSouza of Valrico, FL, Kristoffer (Darlene Marie Fajardo) Dick of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Matthew (Racheal Wilkinson) Dick of Cape Coral; grandchildren, Kathleen Stoddard, Dylan, Braden and Mia DeSouza, Lukas, Carter and Jonathan Dick; brother, Jack (Linda) DeSouza of Strongsville, OH; sisters, Lesley (Aldo Melaragno) DeSouza of Parma Heights, OH, Janet DeSouza of Cleveland; brother-in-laws, Michael (Giselle) Crary of Orlando, Pat (Joan Lepine) Crary of Riverton, WY, Bob (Cathy) Crary of Potsdam, NY, Joe Crary of Mesa, AZ; sister-in-laws, Sue (Gregg Pugliese) Crary of Morriston, FL, Ruth Anne (Michael) LaRose of Unadilla, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins; his k-9 partner in crime, "Bubba Freedom DeSouza"
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00pm on Sunday, May 12th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday at St. Andrew Catholic, Cape Coral, followed by celebration of life at 2pm at American Legion Post 90. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to his fellow Veterans c/o American Legion Post 90, 1401 SE 47th St. Cape Coral, FL 33904.
Please visit www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com to share in his Life Story and to leave thoughts and memories for his family.
Published in The News-Press on May 11, 2019