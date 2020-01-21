|
|
Michael Allen Bartholomew
Bonita Springs - Michael Allen Bartholomew, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away in the early hours of January 11, 2020, from an extended illness. He was 73 years old.
Mike was born August 10, 1946, to Erwin and Lucille Bartholomew, and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He had one sister, Patricia, of Toledo, OH.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and three children: Michael and Jennese, both of Ft. Myers, FL, and Matthew, of Chicago, IL. His eldest son, Randy, sadly preceded him in death in 2017. He also leaves behind his stepdaughter, Erin Cox, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mike traveled down many career paths, but his true passion was for nursing. He had a natural talent and an absolute love for taking care of those of us who are the sickest and the closest to the end of life. He was most active in critical care and emergency department nursing. He transferred his passion for the field to the many students he trained. Mike had an uncanny ability for magic tricks, and he often used that magic to distract his youngest patients from their fear and pain.
"My job is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable," he would say. He was a true patient advocate, and was loved by many for that philosophy.
His other passion was sailing, since he was ten years old. He loved nothing more than turning off the engines of his boat, raising the sails, and listening to the Quiet.
Mike's ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico, where he loved to sail. The date isn't set yet. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be most appreciated.
