Michael Todd Butler
Michael Todd Butler

Michael Todd Butler, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 9, 2020, after battling an aggressive cancer for several months. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mari Butler; son Ryan Butler(wife EA), Lady's Island, SC;daughter Alissa (Ali) Butler, Trinity, NC, sister Melinda Butler Mayo (husband Wally), Roanoke, Va.; brother Jerry Butler (wife Paula), Pensacola, Fla.; and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Alton and Nelle Butler. Mike attended Escambia High School, Pensacola Junior College, and the University of West Florida; and earned a master's degree in Christian Education from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mike served as a minister in churches in Florida and North Carolina, most recently at Hopewell Friends Meeting, where he was the happiest he had ever been. A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at Hopewell Friends Meeting in Asheboro, N.C. on August 1, 2020.




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The News-Press

