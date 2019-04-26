Services
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-2177
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Milan D. "Mickey" Milisich Obituary
Milan "Mickey" D. Milisich

Ft. Myers - Milan "Mickey" D. Milisich, 70, of Ft. Myers died April 24, 2019. He was born in Youngstown, OH in 1948 to the late Emil and Peggy Milisich. He attended Struthers High School and later worked for General Motors in Lordstown, OH. He retired in 1990 and moved to Ft. Myers in 1995 where he and his wife started Express Alterations. He was a member of the Ft. Myers Moose Lodge # 1899.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Anita, two children; Nicole (Chris) Jeffcoat of Plant City, Fl and Michael (Carla) Milisich of Ft. Myers, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Darlene Hryb. The family will receive friends for viewing Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home. A scripture wake service will be held at 2:30 PM. Please visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com to share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 26, 2019
