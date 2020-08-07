Mildred Carpenter Abbott
Nashville - Mildred Carpenter Abbott died August 5th at her home in Nashville. She was married to and is survived by her husband Jack F. Abbott. She is also survived by her son Franklin Abbott of Atlanta, her son and daughter-in-law Steve and Nancy Abbott of Nashville, grandsons Jamie Bunch and his wife Angela Risto of Nashville, and John Abbott and his wife Brandy of Bowling Green and their children Dylan and Ava. She is survived by nephews Ed and David Carpenter and Jesse O'Neal and their families and by many dear friends. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1928 and is predeceased by her parents John Wallis and Christine Watson Carpenter and her brother John Carpenter. She attended Birmingham Southern College and Auburn University. In 1962 her family moved to Nashville where her husband became a partner in Southern Industries Supply Company. She was a member of Donelson Presbyterian Church and the Cedar Creek Club. In 1995 she and her husband began spending half the year in Ft. Myers, Florida at The Landings where they had many wonderful friends. She initiated a water aerobics program for her neighbors and enjoyed playing bridge. She and Jack had just moved back to Nashville permanently in May. There will be a private memorial service for the family. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to your favorite charity
.