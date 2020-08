Or Copy this URL to Share

Lehigh Acres - Mildred H. Williams, born July 5, 1920 in Washington D.C, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Her family would like to thank everyone at Hope Hospice for providing great care and comfort.









