Mildred J. VeceraFort Myers - Mildred J. Vecera, 97, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. She was born in Trenton, NJ on June 13, 1923. Mildred leaves behind two daughters, Frances C. Fenning and Roberta L. Velk; two grandsons, Christian M. Thomas and Wally Thomas; eight great grandchildren, Quin, Colin, Nolan, Colten, Ainsley, Wyatt, Rhett and Ryann; one sister, Frances Rose Nobile Ferry; as well as several nieces and nephews.Due to Mildred's wishes and COVID-19 there will not be any memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL.