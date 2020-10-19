1/1
Mildred J. Vecera
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred J. Vecera

Fort Myers - Mildred J. Vecera, 97, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. She was born in Trenton, NJ on June 13, 1923. Mildred leaves behind two daughters, Frances C. Fenning and Roberta L. Velk; two grandsons, Christian M. Thomas and Wally Thomas; eight great grandchildren, Quin, Colin, Nolan, Colten, Ainsley, Wyatt, Rhett and Ryann; one sister, Frances Rose Nobile Ferry; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to Mildred's wishes and COVID-19 there will not be any memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved