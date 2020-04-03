Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Millie Lee Ippolito

Millie Lee Ippolito Obituary
Millie Lee Ippolito

Lehigh Acres - Millie L. Ippolito, 63, of Lehigh Acres, FL passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 following a long illness. Born in Jacksonville, FL she has lived in the Lee County, FL area for over 30 years. Millie worked for many years in the fast food industry including Burger King in San Carlos and Chick-fil-A in Coastland Mall, Naples. She was also a pastor's wife, continuously ministering to the congregation and showing love and kindness to everyone.

Millie was dearly loved by her parents, son, daughter-in-law, siblings, nieces and nephews. She was cherished, lit up a room when she walked in, and memories with her will never be forgotten. We know she is not only in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ but is also reunited with her twin infant sons, Aaron and Jeremy M. and infant daughter, Candace.

She is survived by her husband, Antonio Ippolito; son, Jeremy A. Ippolito and daughter-in-law, Megan Ippolito; parents; Paul and Desma Chastain of Naples; siblings: Paula Chastain of Naples, Joel Chastain of Cape Coral and Michael Chastain of Naples. Millie is also survived by 3 nieces, 4 nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book at www.leememorialpark.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be posted on the funeral home website. Arrangements were entrusted to Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
