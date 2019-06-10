|
Miriam Faith Leavitt-Heise
Fort Myers - Dr. (Mimi) Miriam Faith Leavttt-Heise, 89, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Peter, Harry, and Tommy Senn, two Husbands Ronald Leavitt and Norbert Heise, her son's Thomas and Stephen Leavitt and daughter Deborah. She was the beloved mother of Rebecca Navarro (Andy) and Miriam Leavitt. Dearest Grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. She was the loving sister of William Senn of Belmont, CA. Precious Aunt to Paul, Beth, David, Heidi and dear cousin to Lois Swanson. Faith celebrated life and all of her loved ones. Her ashes will be buried along with her husband Norbert's at Winoocki Cemetery in Plymouth, WI. It was Faith's wish, that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hope Hospice. Her favorite Bible verse was KJV 1 John 3.
Published in The News-Press on June 10, 2019