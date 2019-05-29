Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Miriam Jane "Mim" Harris


1930 - 2019
Miriam Jane "Mim" Harris Obituary
Miriam Jane "Mim" Harris

Fort Myers - Miriam Jane Harris (Mim), was born in Punxsutawney, PA on January 1, 1930 and passed away April 30, 2019. Mim lived in Fort Myers for 50 years. She lived a very active life - enjoying boating, fishing, and most of all, golf. She was a club champion at Myerlee Country Club several times and had many holes in one!

Mim loved animals and had many dogs in her lifetime. In later years, because ongoing health issues, she had to give up her beloved poddie mix, Mia, but was able to fins a wonderful and caring family to adopt her.

Mim will be missed, but never forgotten by her many friends, family and loved ones.

Mim was a nurse in the United States Air Force, and consequently will be honored with graveside military honors at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. All are welcome to attend.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. To share a story about Mim or offer condolences to the family, please visit her memorial web page at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in The News-Press on May 29, 2019
