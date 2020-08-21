1/
Molly J. Zipperer
1956 - 2020
Molly J. Zipperer

Fort Myers - Molly Julia Zipperer passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2020. Having spent her entire life here, she was a true native. Julia was born at Lee Memorial Hospital on August 5th, 1956, to Molly and Julius Morris. She graduated from Fort Myers High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's of Horticulture from the University of Kentucky, where she was a proud member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

Following her graduation from UK, Julia came back home to Fort Myers and worked for Yoder Brothers, where she quickly rose to the top with her knowledge of plants. In 1995, she gave birth to her daughter, Natalie. After which, she devoted her time to being the best mother she could be. Julia was an avid shell enthusiast, a talented jeweler, the Weather Channel's #1 fan, and a friend to nature. She could tell you about any plant and what it would need to flourish. She loved spending time on the beach, always hunting for rare shells. When she was not enjoying nature in her home town of Fort Myers, Julia enjoyed spending time in Highlands, NC, her second home.

Julia is preceded in death by her parents, Molly and Julius Morris. Julia is survived by her daughter, Natalie, her brother, Mark (Diana), her niece (Maggie), and her nephews (Bobby and Grady). Julia also leaves behind many close friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on September 19th at the Casa Ybel Beach Resort. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in The News-Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
