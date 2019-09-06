|
|
Monica Gnau Freed
North Fort Myers - Monica Gnau Freed, 73, of North Fort Myers, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born October 23, 1945 in Fort Myers to Dr. Charles Urban and Elizabeth Krick Gnau. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Leonard Robert "Bob" Freed.
Monica leaves to cherish her memory, three children: Becky Gold (Ed), Laura Krawczyk (Mike) and Dan Freed (Lori); her siblings: Cathy Hunter (Bill), Bob Gnau (Nancy), Anne Cancio-Bello, and Mary Watts (John) and her grandchildren: Victoria Gold, Cecilia Gold, Jacob Krawczyk, Luke Krawczyk, Trevor Freed, and Tyler Freed.
Monica was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church. She was a past Elder and coordinator for the Widows Club. She was very active in the Prayer Garden and she sang in the choir. Monica was a member of the Poinciana Garden Club. She was a past president and the inspiration for the Junior Gardeners. Monica held many offices in the club and was presented the Life Membership Award. Monica was a member of Chi Omega Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Red Hat Society. She attended Jones Business College in Jacksonville and worked as a medical secretary, for the Lee County Fire Department and with her husband at Freed Electrical Services.
Her Celebration of Life is from 5-7 PM Friday, September 6 at Fort Myers Garden Club, 2166 Virginia Ave. Her funeral is 1PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or to Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 4241 Buckingham Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33905.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 6, 2019