Monika Scala
Ft. Myers - Monika Flora Scala (Hübler), age 60, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Monika was born in Münich, Germany. The daughter of Johann Hübler and Anita Hammer. She moved to the USA in 1972. She spent years traveling, settled in Key West, and eventually made Ft. Myers her home in 1990. She met her husband Pete on Ft. Myers Beach and together they had an amazing life filled with adventure, love, and laughter. She never met a stranger and she was everyone's best friend. Her friends were family to her. They describe her as someone with a kind and gentle spirit, an animal lover, sensitive, intuitive, and fun-loving. She was an avid art lover and was talented in photography, painting, scrapbooking, and stained glass. She loved staying physically active. She enjoyed dancing, Zumba, paddle boarding, and gardening.
She is predeceased by her husband, Pete Scala. She is survived by her three children, Tanya Murphy (Scala), Jodie Ungarten (Scala), and Jason Scala.
A Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Cardinal Cove Clubhouse, 5433 Peppertree Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
Arrangements under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., located at 866 99th Avenue N, Naples, FL 34108. 239-596-5288 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 18, 2019