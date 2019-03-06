|
Morris Lee Garlick
North Ft. Myers - Morris Lee Garlick, 90, passed away on March 2, 2019 at his home in North Fort Myers. Morris Lee "Bud" Garlick was born to Clifford Garlick and Rachel Hough-Garlick in Rockford, MI on September 22, 1928. Bud moved his family to North Fort Myers in the summer of 1964 to take over a family business from his Uncle Myron Turner. Turner's Disposal was a disposal service that served North Fort Myers and parts of Cape Coral. When Bud took the company over it consisted of 2 trucks and 3 employees. Over the next 25 years he grew the business to a fleet of 27 trucks and 36 employees. His success in the business continued until he sold it in January of 1989. Bud was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years and enjoyed helping his community. In his retirement he enjoyed spending his time in North Carolina in his wood shop creating rocking horses, cows and pigs for the grandkids. Along with his wife, they have constructed many items including desks, cabinets, and quilt racks. One of the most cherished by his family are the wooden ornaments that they made together for the family over the years. Most recently he had been constructing cutting boards and heating blocks. Bud was always busy or in work mode up until his 90th birthday. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma L. Powell-Garlick; 2 sons Robert L. Garlick (Darleen), and Randy A. Garlick; 2 daughters, Cheryl E. Garlick Morgan (Jim) and Jan M. Garlick-Canada (Nick); 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and sister, Phyllis Garlick-Coon. He is preceded in death by his brother, Carl Garlick and son, Ronald Garlick.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 8th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery between the hours of 5 - 7pm and on Saturday, March 9th between 10 - 11am with service and burial to follow. The family would like to invite their guests for a reception immediately following the burial. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019