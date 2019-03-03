Services
Fort Myers - Mukund "Mack" P. Kini, M.D. passed away peacefully at the age of 64 on February 28, 2019 in his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He is survived by his daughter Tara P. Kini. He graduated from Kasturba Medical School in India, completed a 3-year residency Internal Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine, and served as a Fellow in the Department of Internal Medicine Section of Digestive Diseases at Rush Medical College. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. Per his request, no funeral service will be held. In memory of Dr. Mukund P Kini, a Scholarship fund is being established. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dr. Mukund P. Kini Memorial G.I Scholarship Fund at gofundme.com.

Condolences please visit https://www.gallaheramericanfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 3, 2019
