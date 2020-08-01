Nan Lela Kramer Friedman passed away on July 7, 2020 at Windsor of Cape Coral. Nan was born on June 23, 1927 to Earl J. and Lela Evelyn Kreger Kramer in Cincinnati, OH. She attended Miami University in Oxford, OH earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. She then continued her education at Christ Hospital School of Nursing getting her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1951. Shortly after graduation she married the late Carl Bernard Friedman (October 2007) on February 2, 1951. Nan then began her nursing career working as an Emergency Room Nurse as well as an Office Nurse until 1952 when she and Carl started their family. Afterwards Nan went back to work as a school nurse from 1971-1984 at RELIS Intermediate School in the Princeton City School District. Nan is survived by her loving children Alan (Mike Reigle), Penny McGaughey (David), twins Judy and Mark (Mindy), and twins Dee Gruver (Tom) and Dave (Joan). She also has eight grandchildren, Sean, Alison, Ashley, Joshua, Sarah, Rob, Claire, and Paige. She also has one great-grandchild, Gavin. Nan will be remembered by other family members, friends and members of Good Shephard United Methodist Church (North Ft. Myers), and her many friends she has met during her travels. Due to current COVID restrictions there will be a Zoom Memorial Service on Monday August 10, 2020 at 10:00AM for family and friends to view. If anyone is interested to join the Zoom Service please send your email address to nanmemorial81020@gmail.com
. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Hospice of Cape Coral, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909 or to your local Hospice Care Center.