Nancy F. Lacko



On Monday, August 31, 2020, Nancy Lacko, loving wife and mother of two children and three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 82.



Nancy was born on December 5, 1937 in Logan's Ferry Heights, PA to Andrew Kranik and Mary Antonik. She married Edward Lacko on May 28, 1960 and they raised two daughters together, Kimberly and Rebecca.



Nancy was a hard worker and dedicated employee. Having lost her mother at a young age, Nancy took it upon herself to make sure the household she shared with her father and three siblings ran smoothly, taking on responsibilities beyond her years. She carried this work ethic into her career by devoting over 44 years to Publix Corporation where she served in many key positions.



Nancy was known for her love and dedication to her family. Her generosity was endless along with her desire to lend a helping hand.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father and mother, sister Mary and two brothers, Cappy & Babe Kranik. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Toolsie, Rebecca Morley, and grandchildren, Isabelle & Adrianna Toolsie and Ella Jane Morley, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial service to honor Nancy's life and legacy will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Gallaher American Family Funeral Home located at 2701 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL.









